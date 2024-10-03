It’s a jungle out there

It’s dangerous, it’s unforgiving, and it’s brutal,” warns host Varun Sood at the beginning of the Discovery Channel’s new show, Reality Ranis Of The Jungle. He thus prepares the audience for a wild ride as they see 12 female participants pitted against nature’s harshest trials in Himachal’s Kangra Valley.

From prowling predators like leopards, bears, snakes, ticks and leeches, and extreme weather to hilly terrain, the participants have to claw their way up to the top of the race to win a massive cash prize. The show features Indian television stars like Pavitra Punia, Tejaswi Madivada, Eksha Kerung, and Krissann Barretto, among others.

Sood, who himself has showed his daredevilry, being part of cult reality shows like MTV Roadies season 12, Splitsvilla season 9, MTV Roadies season 17, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, turns his dream true by hosting a survival show for the first time.

“I grew up watching Discovery’s hit shows like Man versus Wild and Man, Woman, Wild. When I was part of survival races, I dreamt of hosting a show of my own. I am happy to bag this one! If I have to compare Reality Ranis Of The Jungle to anything else, it will be women versus the wild. And when women compete against each other, it’s a different kind of fire!,” he excitedly tells us.