Chiranjeet Chakrabarty to grace the screens as 'Bhaduri moshai' yet again this 'Bhoot Choturdoshi'

The new season is based on a novel by Souvik Chakraborty and promises to introduce darker and perilous circumstances than the last season. Building on the supernatural and mythological worlds, this spine-tingling drama will have a haunting mystery. The season is brought back due to popular demand of the audience after the last season released a year ago.
Nikosh Chaya starts streaming on hoichoi from October 31
After the phenomenal success of Parnashavarir Shaap, which brought the spotlight back on new-age horror in Bengali series, hoichoi brings back the group in Nikosh Chaya, the second installment of the series this October. The series starring the original cast Chiranjeet Chakrabarty, Surangana Bandyopadhyay, Arna Mukhopadhyay, Gaurav Chakrabarty and Anindita Bose; and directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay, will start streaming from October 31, which also coincides with Bhoot Choturdoshi and Halloween.
With the maker’s dropping a teaser, the viewers get a glimpse of what is follow soon and are eagerly awaiting the trailer and series to drop shortly.