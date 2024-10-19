'Gladiator’ writer David Franzoni partners with two brands to develop new series based on his graphic novel, ‘Alexander Immortal’ 

Graphic India, the leader in original Indian character entertainment, announced today that it has partnered with acclaimed Gladiator and Amistad scribe David Franzoni and Starlings Television to develop a scripted series based on his upcoming graphic novel, Alexander Immortal, which shall be released in 2025.

An acclaimed screenwriter and producer, Franzoni co-wrote and co-produced the 2000 film Gladiator, for which he was nominated for the Academy Award® for Best Original Screenplay and won the Oscar for Best Picture. He was also the writer of the Steven Spielberg film Amistad, which was nominated for 4 Academy Awards.

Franzoni created and wrote the graphic novel with Hudson Franzoni, who are also both developing the series adaptation as showrunners/EPs.

“Alexander-The Great defeated every army that opposed him, conquered every city that defied him, yet his most profound struggle was with his own inner darkness. Our graphic novel explores his journey through the challenges of rebellion and self-discovery against the backdrop of ancient India. Even the greatest figures confront their own shadows in the pursuit of redemption and enlightenment,” David Franzoni says.

The graphic novel tells a lesser-known story of the historical legend. Driven by an unyielding ambition, Alexander The Great set out to conquer the known world, his legendary army unstoppable. But as he plunges into the heart of India, a land alive with mystical secrets and fierce warriors, Alexander faces his deadliest challenge. Here, amid epic battles and ancient wisdom, he discovers that the true conquest is not of empires but of his own soul.