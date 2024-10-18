Paoli Dam on her latest web series ‘Kaberi’
Paoli Dam steps into the character of Kaberi in her latest web –series. A narrative tied with empowerment, triumph, and re-discovering one’s potential in fighting against evil, Kaberi is a story much relatable to the audience. We speak to the versatile actress about becoming Kaberi, the message of the series and more.
Excerpts:
How is Kaberi different from other characters that you have played?
Kaberi is a very simple and docile girl. She doesn’t come across as a very strong person to the extent that she is a victim of domestic abuse but she could not stand for herself. She didn’t have that inner power. Maybe one of the reasons is how women also normalise these situations since patriarchy is so deeply rooted in us. She also easily accepts things. I have never done such a character before. While playing, the biggest challenge I had was why Kaberi, a modern woman, could not speak out against the abuses. Very interestingly, the makers on the basis of extensive research told me the way I was thinking, not many people do. A lot of educated people also accept things… maybe for survival. But Kaberi’s journey is very interesting. While facing abuses at home she comes across a student at the workplace where the student is also becoming a victim of a bigger conspiracy, and she transforms to stand by her student.
How did you accept and become Kaberi in the end?
The process was difficult but organic. I did ask questions but there was research data. The director-actor bonding was very important. The belief with which the character was written had to be in me too else I wouldn’t be convincing for my audience. Maybe Kaberi wasn’t finding the language for protest. It’s a triumph story, with a different approach. It’s very subtle. It’s a human story. When I imbibed this fact, understood her psyche, and lived with it, I accepted and fell in love with her.
How do you cope with the highs and lows of life?
Maybe I am doing a work which does not turn out as we had anticipated then I think how to give my best within the limitations and infrastructure.
Do you think women can be friends and stand up for each other?
Definitely. Women have to come together and stand for each other and become one voice. My acceptance of Kaberi also comes from this because she couldn’t stand for herself but she most definitely stood up for her student. If not, then what’s the meaning of her existence?
What’s the message you want to give through Kaberi?
Stand for what you believe in. Conversation is important and while discussion there will be discourse. But don’t get afraid of that. The bigger perspective of life is more important than individual gain.
Kaberi is streaming on hoichoi