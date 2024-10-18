Paoli Dam on her latest web series ‘Kaberi’

A

Kaberi is a very simple and docile girl. She doesn’t come across as a very strong person to the extent that she is a victim of domestic abuse but she could not stand for herself. She didn’t have that inner power. Maybe one of the reasons is how women also normalise these situations since patriarchy is so deeply rooted in us. She also easily accepts things. I have never done such a character before. While playing, the biggest challenge I had was why Kaberi, a modern woman, could not speak out against the abuses. Very interestingly, the makers on the basis of extensive research told me the way I was thinking, not many people do. A lot of educated people also accept things… maybe for survival. But Kaberi’s journey is very interesting. While facing abuses at home she comes across a student at the workplace where the student is also becoming a victim of a bigger conspiracy, and she transforms to stand by her student.