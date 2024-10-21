Makers drop Bengali web series 'Talmar Romeo Juliet' teaser

The timeless classic Romeo Juliet returns again, and this time in a re-imagined version for the Bengali OTT platform, hoichoi. The second series to be made under the World Classics vertical, Talmar Romeo Juliet would start streaming from November and the makers just dropped its first look teaser. Directed by Arpan Garai with Anirban Bhattacharya as the creative director, the series features fresh faces — Hiya Roy and Debdutta Raha — in the lead roles.

Giving a hint about the series, director Arpan Garai mentions, "In Shakespeare’s world, people don’t love, they die every day to be born again. It’s also a world where the moment a caterpillar grows into a butterfly, a chameleon sticks out its tongue to catch it. Shakespeare’s tragic romance encouraged me to create something that might restore people’s faith in love."

The teaser shows a 'hero' and a 'heroine' who are in love with each other along with 'a lot of villains'. It is also revealed that Anirban, who also plays a part, might be one of the villains. Talmar Romeo Juliet is a fresh team — right from the writer to the director and the actors, who work alongside veterans like Kamaleswar Mukherjee, Joydeep Mukherjee, Payel De and Anujoy Chattopadhyay — to create an anticipated masterpiece of the timeless classic for a modern audience.