Raj & DK share that Russo brothers watched ‘The Family Man’, ‘Stree’ before approaching them for ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’

The acclaimed filmmaker duo Raj & DK recently spoke about their involvement in the upcoming Indian spin-off of the global spy series Citadel. The series titled Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is set to premiere on an OTT platform in November.

Raj & DK revealed that the Russo brothers, the creators of the original Citadel series, were impressed by their work on The Family Man and Stree.

“I think they had watched The Family Man season one edit, it hadn’t been released yet, and they had watched Stree. But they had sampled our work. That’s what I realised later. Prime Video had shared with them the edits of the show (The Family Man),” Raj said.

While working on Citadel: Honey Bunny, Raj & DK were encouraged to maintain their signature style and voice. However, they also had to ensure that their series fit seamlessly into the broader Citadel universe. “It was good that the Russo brothers told us to retain our voice and style, but we had to fit into their universe, which was the balancing act,” Raj added.

Citadel: Honey Bunny offers a thrilling blend of action, espionage, and romance. The series follows the story of Bunny and Honey, two individuals who are drawn into a dangerous world of secrets and betrayal. The show features a talented ensemble cast, including Kay Kay Menon, Emma Canning, Sikandar Kher, Saqib Saleem, and Kashvi Majmundar.

With its intriguing plot and talented cast, Citadel: Honey Bunny is highly anticipated by fans of the Citadel franchise. The series is set to premiere on Prime Video on November 7, promising an exciting and action-packed viewing experience.