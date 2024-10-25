Filming for ‘Fauji 2’ begins in Pune, Gauahar says ‘proud to see SRK’s series being reintroduced’

The filming of the sequel of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s maiden project as an actor Fauji, has commenced in Pune. Fauji 2, which also stars Vicky Jain as the lead alongside actress Gauahar Khan, is currently being filmed in Pune’s Symbiosis College.

Gauahar, who plays Lieutenant Colonel Simarjeet Kaur in Fauji 2, said in a statement, “It's the first time I’ve agreed to a project without even hearing the script. The moment Sandeep approached me, I said yes because I’m a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan.”

She added, “It’s a surreal feeling to be part of the Fauji universe, and it’s a proud moment to see Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic series being reintroduced.”

Fauji 2, produced, creatively directed, and conceptualised by Sandeep Singh, will feature a modern twist on the army-based drama with a new cast, which also includes Aashish Bhardwaj, Utkarsh Kohli, Rudra Soni, Ayaan Manchanda, Niel Satpuda, Suvansh Dhar, Priyanshu Rajguru, Aman Singh Deep, Udit Kapur, Maansi and Sushmita Bhandari. The show is co-produced by Vicky Jain and Zafar Mehdi, with Sameer Hallim as the Creative Head, title track by Shreyas Puranik, sung by Sonu Nigam.