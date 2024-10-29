‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ new trailer unravels further layers of the OTT series

A new trailer of the upcoming streaming series Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was unveiled on Tuesday. It showcases Samantha and Varun’s lead characters as a romantic pair in addition to being fellow agents.

The trailer starts off with Samantha putting on music on her daughter’s ears, and hiding her in a trunk to keep her safe before she goes on a rampage fighting unidentified assailants who have invaded her house.

It is then revealed that Samantha’s character of a former actress was trained to be a spy by Varun’s character who is a stunt artiste. One fine day when Varun pays a visit to Sam’s house, they come to blows, and Sam then breaks it to him that he is the father of her daughter. The new trailer is packed with action, explosions, hand to hand combat and guns.