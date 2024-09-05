Amitabh Bachchan delves into shooting techniques with Manu Bhaker

In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, megastar Amitabh Bachchan engaged in an enlightening conversation with India’s shooting star Manu Bhaker, who recently clinched two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics. Also joining the episode was Aman Sehrawat, the bronze medalist in wrestling.

During their chat, Big B expressed his curiosity about the technique behind shooting and asked Manu about a specific aspect of her training. He admitted that he once wondered why shooters seemed to pause for so long after taking a shot. It was only after his son Abhishek Bachchan explained that they were controlling their breathing and heart rate that he began to understand.

Manu elaborated on the complexities of shooting, noting, “At the start, having a strong foundation is crucial, and that’s true for everything. Many people think shooting is simple—just pick up the pistol and aim—but it’s much more intricate. During a match, your heart rate accelerates, and you need to stay composed, even if you’re feeling anxious.”

She explained that controlling nervousness requires significant practice and discipline. To maintain her focus, Manu relies on a routine that includes yoga, Surya Namaskar, and meditation. She follows a strict regimen and employs a breathing technique with a 4:8 ratio—inhale for four seconds and exhale for eight seconds. This practice helps stabilise her heart rate and calm her nerves, particularly when her hands shake during intense moments.

In a delightful moment, Manu demonstrated her breathing technique to Amitabh. After trying it himself, Big B humorously declared, “I’m also a champion now!”