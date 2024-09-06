Mahalaya to make its debut as a web series

Did you spend your childhood waking up in the wee hours of dawn to listen to the Mahalaya on the radio? But if you find it difficult now, you can still keep the ritual alive by watching the Mahalaya at any time of the day. Hoichoi brings to you Mohishashur Mordini, the first ever Mahalaya in a web series format.
The series revisits the age-old mythology for today’s audience and will start streaming from October 2 (Mahalaya). In the role of Mahamaya is actor Rajnandini Paul who has earlier wowed the audience through her versatility in her choice of roles. The series will be directed by Sayantan Mukherjee.
Mohishashur Mordini traverses through the journey of Adhya Shakti Maa Mahamaya who is the representation of the supreme feminine energy. Her divinity restores balance and triumphs over evil. Throughout her journey she has various incarnations including Durga, Mahisasurmardini, Vindhyavasini through which she defeats evil embodiments like Ghorasura and Mahisasura.
In parallel, also runs the significant narrative of the union of Shiva and Shakti which traverses through its own ups and downs including the birth of Sati, her self-immolation and rebirth.
The series celebrates the strength of a woman and her resilience. It pays a tribute to the philosophy that in the absence of Shakti, life will not exist. It is anticipated to be an interesting watch for heritage and cultural enthusiasts alike all over the world.
Mohishashur Mordini will start streaming on hoichoi from October 2