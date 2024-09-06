Mahalaya to make its debut as a web series

Did you spend your childhood waking up in the wee hours of dawn to listen to the Mahalaya on the radio? But if you find it difficult now, you can still keep the ritual alive by watching the Mahalaya at any time of the day. Hoichoi brings to you Mohishashur Mordini, the first ever Mahalaya in a web series format.

The series revisits the age-old mythology for today’s audience and will start streaming from October 2 (Mahalaya). In the role of Mahamaya is actor Rajnandini Paul who has earlier wowed the audience through her versatility in her choice of roles. The series will be directed by Sayantan Mukherjee.