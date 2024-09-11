The 'Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2: Kapil Sharma' and team promise more laughter and fun

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma and his gang are back with Season 2 of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, and they’re bringing a whole lot of laughs to your screens starting September 21. Promising to turn every Saturday into a Funnyvaar, the show is all set to deliver the perfect dose of comedy to kickstart your weekends.
After a successful first season that ran for 13 weeks, featuring several popular celebrities, the show’s second season is expected to be even bigger and better. Kapil Sharma will be joined by a stellar cast that includes Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, and Rajiv Thakur. The team promises more laughs, more madness, and plenty of unforgettable moments in every episode.
The recently released teaser gives fans a sneak peek into the hilarity that's in store. From quirky skits to celebrity guests, Kapil and his team are gearing up to keep the laughter rolling week after week. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the show, Season 2 promises something for everyone with its blend of wit, humor, and spontaneity. With an all-new season packed with fresh jokes, celebrity banter, and laugh-out-loud moments, The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to make this season a laughter riot you won’t want to miss!