Actor Soumitrisha set to make web debut with murder mystery series 'Kaalratri'

Popular television actor Soumitrisha is all set to make her web debut with the thrilling murder mystery Kaalratri which will start premiering soon on hoichoi. The series directed by Ayan Chakraborti, also features Indrasish Ray, Rajdeep Gupta, Rupanjana Mitra, Sairity Banerjee and Anujoy Chattopadhyay, among others.
Soumitrisha plays the lead, Devi, who receives an ominous prediction on the day of her marriage from her close friend Maya. Maya’s prophecy about the former’s husband creates an eerie atmosphere in the midst of festivities. Following this, Devi is drawn towards a circle of uncertainties and unraveling secrets.
Speaking about the same the actor mentions, “Kaalratri is a special project for me, as it marks my web debut, that too, with hoichoi. The character of Devi is deeply layered, and I’m thrilled to bring her story to life in such a gripping narrative. I hope the audience connects with Devi and embraces me in this exciting new format as well.”
Soumitrisha rose to popularity with the television serial Mithai and soon went on to star opposite Dev in Pradhan. As she makes her entry into the world of web series with Kaalratri, her fans are excited and await in anticipation to know more about the series and how the narrative progresses.
Kaalratri will start streaming soon on hoichoi.