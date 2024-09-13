Actor Soumitrisha set to make web debut with murder mystery series 'Kaalratri'

Soumitrisha plays the lead, Devi, who receives an ominous prediction on the day of her marriage from her close friend Maya. Maya’s prophecy about the former’s husband creates an eerie atmosphere in the midst of festivities. Following this, Devi is drawn towards a circle of uncertainties and unraveling secrets.

Speaking about the same the actor mentions, “Kaalratri is a special project for me, as it marks my web debut, that too, with hoichoi. The character of Devi is deeply layered, and I’m thrilled to bring her story to life in such a gripping narrative. I hope the audience connects with Devi and embraces me in this exciting new format as well.”