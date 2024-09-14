Makers of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ drop trailer for season 2

Kapil Sharma and team are back again to take you on a laughter riot on Saturdays with The Great Indian Kapil Show returning for its second season on September 21 onwards on Netflix. The cast including Kapil, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh are all set to come back and rule the screens. The makers dropped the trailer for the upcoming season and the glimpses of the fun, laughter and celebrities gracing the couch have already increased anticipation for the show.

So what’s in store for you in season 2. Giving a sneak peek of the same the trailer shows us glimpses of Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Jr. NTR, Janhavi Kapoor and many others. The show will also be graced by the T20 World Cup winners, celebrated icons from the South film industry and the fabulous wives of Bollywood celebrities will continue their tug of war between Bombay and Delhi. Of course, the entire team will be upping their antics and jokes keeping you glued to the show.