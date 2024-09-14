Makers of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ drop trailer for season 2

Kapil Sharma and team are back again to take you on a laughter riot on Saturdays with The Great Indian Kapil Show returning for its second season on September 21 onwards on Netflix. The cast including Kapil, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh are all set to come back and rule the screens. The makers dropped the trailer for the upcoming season and the glimpses of the fun, laughter and celebrities gracing the couch have already increased anticipation for the show.
So what’s in store for you in season 2. Giving a sneak peek of the same the trailer shows us glimpses of Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Jr. NTR, Janhavi Kapoor and many others. The show will also be graced by the T20 World Cup winners, celebrated icons from the South film industry and the fabulous wives of Bollywood celebrities will continue their tug of war between Bombay and Delhi. Of course, the entire team will be upping their antics and jokes keeping you glued to the show.
Kapil Sharma mentions, “As promised, we didn't take too long and palak jhapakte hi hum doosre season ke saath laut aaye hai on Netflix (we are back with Season 2 in the blink of an eye). We are all very thankful for the love that we received for Season 1 of The Great Indian Kapil Show from across the globe. Our audiences have always treated us as a part of their family and we are grateful. This time around, you will see us in different avatars, upping our antics in every episode — we couldn't do much with Archana ji though… so don't keep your hopes too high. Season 2 of The Great Indian Kapil Show is nothing but a celebration of who we are, our culture and our people. We are celebrating you, our beloved audience.”
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 will start streaming from September 21, 8 pm onwards