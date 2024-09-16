Primetime Emmy Awards: ‘Shogun’ dominates the ceremony

The Primetime Emmy Awards returned just after eight months this year. No, it wasn’t a mix-up on the organisers’ part. In fact, the 76th edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards was held at its designated time of the year. It was the 75th Primetime Emmys, which were delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes last year.

Shogun, which stars Japanese cinema legend Hiroyuki Sanada, took the flight at the 76th Primetime Emmys. It won the awards for outstanding drama, lead actor for Hiroyuki, actress for Anna Sawai and direction for Frederick E.O. Toye. After it winning 14 Creative Arts Emmys last weekend, Shogun already broke the record for most wins by a show in a single season.

The Bear followed this, as it broke its own record of 10 comedy wins for a single season, which it achieved last year, with its 11 trophies including directing for Christopher Storer.

The Primetime Emmy Awards telecast also featured several TV reunions and pairings. West Wing stars Martin Sheen, Dule Hill, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff and Allison Janney reunited on stage in honour of the show’s 25th anniversary. Multi-generational Saturday Night Live stars Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Seth Meyers and Bowen Yang also took the stage to honour the show’s 50th season – and to roast Lorne Michaels’ 85 Emmy losses. Henry Winkler and Ron Howard from Happy Days also appeared onstage to celebrate its 50th anniversary.