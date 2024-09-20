Larissa D’Sa set to unveil Kolkata journey through 'Beyond Borders, and Banter'

Renowned travel and lifestyle creator Larissa D’Sa is about to expand her content beyond the tiny screen by releasing her first short film. After visiting many places and chronicling her adventures in posts and short-form reels, Larissa is now taking her stories to a bigger stage with the release of Beyond Borders, and Banter. The short film showcases her travels to Kolkata during Durga Puja on a cinematic screen, offering a richer, more immersive narrative than ever before.
The movie guides viewers around Kolkata’s diverse cultural fabric from Larissa’s perspective. She immerses herself in the core of the Durga Puja experience, from dressing in a traditional sari to savouring the city’s famous cuisine. The film captures the festival’s energy while showcasing her connection with the regional artists and providing a unique behind-the-scenes look at the sacred process of idol-making.
Expressing her views on the film, Larissa D’Sa says, “Travel for me has always been about more than just visiting new places. It's a way to understand myself better and to grow and evolve with each journey. When I travel with this purpose, it opens me up to new cultures, people and experiences — be it good or challenging. My recent travel experience to Kolkata during the Durga Puja festivities, was nothing short of majestic.”
Elaborating on the idea behind the short film, she says, “My objective is to bring the audience into the heart of Kolkata’s magic in the Durga Puja season through the music that captures the soul of Kolkata and through food and beverages inspired by the city’s rich culinary traditions. The film is my way of saying the experience doesn’t end when the event does, it continues, living on in their memories, bringing us all closer to the spirit of Kolkata.”
The premiere of the film will be held in Veda Kunba Theatre in Mumbai on September 22 from 2 pm.
