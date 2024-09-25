Thriller, drama and action are dominating Indian OTT

Directed by Umesh Bist, Gyaarah Aur Gyaarah takes a fresh approach to the thriller genre by intertwining the lives of two police officers from different eras—Shaurya Anthwal (Dhairya) in the 1990s and Yug Arya (Raghav) in the present day. The two communicate through a mysterious walkie-talkie that activates at 11:11 PM for just 60 seconds, allowing them to solve cold cases and alter history. Kritika Kamra's portrayal of Vamika Rawat, a determined woman connected to both officers, adds intrigue to the storyline, blending time travel, drama, and action.