Makers drop the trailer of the first-ever 'Mahalaya' series on OTT

Continue the traditions of not only hearing about the mythological journey of Goddess Durga on air, but also see it for the first time on your screens in a web-series format. Popular Bengali OTT platform, hoichoi, presents the first ever Mohishashur Mordini series, which will start streaming on October 2, making it reach the global diaspora along with those in Bengal. The lead characters will be essayed by Rajnandini Paul and Rohan Bhattacharya.

The series is an epic retelling of mythology celebrating the divine feminine and her journey of triumphing over evil. With the makers dropping the trailer recently, anticipation for the series has grown manifold. The trailer highlights Mahamaya, the supreme power and embodiment of Shakti in her various incarnations fighting several asurs (demons). Glimpses of her avatars, like Shinghobahini, Durga, Sati, mesmerise the audience.