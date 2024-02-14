Hindi Audible Original, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine's fourth season to premiere on THIS date

Audible’s first collaboration with Marvel, Marvel’s Wastelander has officially been renewed for the fourth season. Post the success of the first three seasons, the Hindi Audible original has been set to recommence on March 13 with a stellar cast.

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine comprises of Sharad Kelkar as the voice of Wolverine, Mithila Palkar as Sofia, Neelam Kothari as Jean Grey, Aadil Khan as Captain America, Vijay Vikram Singh as Professor X/Charles Xavier, Chandan Roy Sanyal as Crossbones, Aalekh Sangal as Red Skull, Chetanya Adib as Cyclops, Abish Mathew as Kevin and Sachin Kumbhar as Bucky. Pretty marvelous cast, right?

What’s the plot? Thirty years ago, super villains won! Following the killing of the Avengers, the X-Men and literally every other superhero, the Red Skull takes over the United States. Since that fateful day, a disturbed Wolverine roams the streets in a muddle of survivor’s guilt and self-loathing over his failure to protect his fellow X-Men and their mutant learners.

Wolverine then encounters Sofia, a young mutant who’s staying out of sight and promises to transport her to the safe hands of alienated former X-Men Kitty Pryde and Rachel Summers. With being framed by Red Skull and his top Lieutenant, Crossbones and battling the rising levels of anti-mutant sentiment, Wolverine realizes that his only option may be to battle his challengers face to face. But will a terrible truth destroy our hero before he can make a move ?

The show will be released simultaneously in French, German, Hindi, Italian and Japanese in the respective countries as a global audio event with top-quality production, featuring well known and high- profile actors in the roles of Marvel’s iconic superheroes.

The six season audio epic was originally launched in English in June 2021 and was written and directed by Jenny Turner Hall, with sound design by Michael Odmark and Daniel Brunell, and original music by Rhett Miller and John Burdick. The Hindi version is also set to have six seasons.

