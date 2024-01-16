75th Emmy Awards: Norman Lear and Matthew Perry honoured in touching tribute at the ceremony

The 2024 Emmy Awards witnessed a poignant moment as industry veterans Rob Reiner and Sally Struthers took center stage to pay tribute to the late Norman Lear, alongside other television luminaries who had left an indelible mark on the industry. The emotionally charged In Memoriam segment featured a heartbreaking performance of Charlie Puth’s 2015 hit See You Again by The War and Treaty, concluding with a special nod to Matthew Perry.

As the Friends theme song resonated through the auditorium, Matthew’s name was spotlighted as the final entry in the video tribute. The choice to conclude with the beloved actor underscored his significant contributions to the world of television and his lasting impact on audiences worldwide.

In a poignant reflection on Norman’s legacy, Rob reminisced about their shared history on All in the Family, the iconic sitcom that shaped American television in the 70s. Describing Norman’s genius with the Yiddish term ‘kochleffel,’ meaning a ladle that stirs the pot, Reiner emphasized the actor’s transformative influence on American culture.



Sally joined in, invoking the iconic theme song of All in the Family, saying, “To all of the members of all of our television families who have passed on, ‘Those were the days.’” The audience responded with a mix of nostalgia and applause, capturing the essence of the bygone era of classic television.

The video tribute also featured an array of prominent figures who left an indelible mark on the industry, including Andre Braugher, Harry Belafonte, Barbara Walters, Alan Arkin, Angela Lansbury, and many others. The diverse lineup highlighted the breadth of talent and the collective impact these individuals had on shaping television over the years.

Notably, the tribute honored Matthew Perry, who tragically passed away on October 28 at the age of 54, adding a somber note to the evening's celebrations. Matthew’s legacy as a versatile and beloved actor continues to resonate, and the Emmy tribute served as a fitting acknowledgment of his significant contributions to the world of entertainment.