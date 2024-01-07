From ‘The Last of Us’ to ‘Poker Face’, here is full list of night 1 winners of the Creative Emmy Awards 2023 

In frame: Pedro Pascal in Last of Us (R), Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face (L)

After a suspenseful wait, the 2023 Emmy Awards winners have finally been revealed, and the Creative Arts Emmys kicked off the celebrations with a bang. The delayed but highly anticipated ceremony unfolded on January 6, showcasing the excellence in scripted programming, with animated and non-scripted programming winners to be announced on January 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

This Emmy Awards season has been a unique journey, with nominees like The White Lotus making the cut despite its last airing in December 2022. Other standout contenders include Wednesday, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and Welcome to Chippendales, alongside recent hits like Poker Face.

The Creative Arts Emmys are a significant precursor to the Primetime Emmy Awards, offering insights into potential sweeps. This season boasted critical darlings, from The Last of Us premiere to the final seasons of beloved shows like Succession, Barry, Ted Lasso, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Peacock made a mark by securing its first Primetime Emmy Award, with Judith Light winning Outstanding Guest Actress on a Comedy Series for Poker Face. The Roku Channel also celebrated its first Emmy for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which took home Outstanding Television Movie. Notably, The Bear, The White Lotus, and BEEF clinched Outstanding Casting in their respective categories.

Tim Robinson scored his second Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series Emmy for I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, while Ed Sheeran earned an Emmy for original music and lyrics for Ted Lasso, and Danny Elfman secured his third Emmy for the Wednesday main title theme.

The list of winners is extensive, covering various categories such as costumes, makeup, hair styling, and visual effects, with notable achievements from The Last of Us, Five Days at Memorial, Ms. Marvel, and many more.

2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Saturday, January 6 winners list

Outstanding Television Movie: Weird: The Al Yankovich Story

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Judith Light, Poker Face

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Nick Offerman, The Last of Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Storm Reid, The Last of Us

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series: Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series: Jasmine Guy, Chronicles Of Jessica Wu

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming: Jon Boogz, Blindspotting

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series: Meredith Tucker, Francesco Vedovati, and Barbara Giordani, The White Lotus

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Charlene Lee and Claire Koonce, BEEF

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series: Jeanie Bacharach, Jennifer Rudnicke, Mickie Paskal, and AJ Links, The Bear

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series: Sharon Long, Claire Tremlett, Basia Kuznar, and Anna Lau, The Great

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Denise Wingate and Derek Sullivan, Daisy Jones & The Six

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes: House of the Dragon

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes Wednesday

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: BEEF

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup: The Last of Us

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic): Wednesday

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic): The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling: Nic Collins and Giorgio Galliero, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling: Miia Kovero, Elena Gregorini, and Italo Di Pinto, The White Lotus

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: John Koyama, The Boys

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program: Wade Allen, Barry

Outstanding Stunt Performance: Lateef Crowder, Paul Darnell, JJ Dashnaw, and Ryan Ryusaki, The Mandalorian

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour): Patrick Howe, Jordan Jacobs, and Rich Murray, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More): Mark Scruton, Adrian Curelea, and Robert Hepburn, Wednesday

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More): Tamara Deverell, Brandt Gordon, and Shane Vieau, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie: The Last of Us

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode: Five Days at Memorial

Outstanding Main Title Design: The Last of Us

Outstanding Motion Design: Ms. Marvel

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation: The Bear

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour): The Last of Us

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Prey

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation:

Steve Major Giammaria and Scott D. Smith, The Bear

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour): Marc Fishman, Kevin Roache, and Michael Playfair, The Last of Us

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Lindsey Alvarez, Mathew Waters, Chris Welcker, Mike Poole, Daisy Jones & The Six

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score): Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score): Cristóbal Tapia de Veer, The White Lotus

Outstanding Music Supervision: Gabe Hilfer, The White Lotus

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics: Ed Sheeran, Foy Vance, Max Martin, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music: Danny Elfman, Wednesday