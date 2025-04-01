TV

Munawar Faruqui and Gulshan Grover’s ‘First Copy’ drops teaser

The series, which will start streaming from June 2025, is set in 1990s Mumbai
Munawar Faruqui
Munawar Faruqui
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Gulshan Grover, Munawar Faruqui, Krystle D’Souza, Saqib Ayub, Ashi Singh, Meiyang Chang, Inam Ul Haq, and Raza Murad are all set to take the audience to the 1990s Mumbai with their upcoming series First Copy, which is all, set to release in June. With the trailer just dropped, the audience gets a glimpse into a landscape where the glamour of Bollywood collides with the dangers of piracy. Comedian Munawar Faruqui plays Arif who hails from a humble background but rises to power and thrives as the mastermind of a piracy empire.

First Copy starring Munawar Faruqui and Gulshan Grover drops teaser

Actor Gulshan Grover who plays a pivotal role states, “The series takes us back to an era when the line between crime and cinema was razor-thin. First Copy is raw, intense, and shines a light on the unseen side of Bollywood’s golden age— where ambition could make or break you. It’s a fast-paced, edge-of-the-seat thriller, and I feel elated to be part of a story that captures the danger and intrigue of that time while keeping viewers guessing until the very end."

First Copy is an intense exploration of the human cost of ambition. It definitely has been a great learning while playing the role of Mona, and bringing complexities of the 90s to the fore." says Krystle D’Souza

First copy will start streaming on Amazon MX Player from June 2025

Munawar Faruqui
‘Classroom of the Elite Season 4’ confirmed: New trailer teases second-year arc
web series
Gulshan Grover
Munawar Faruqui
First Copy

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com