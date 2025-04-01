Munawar Faruqui and Gulshan Grover’s ‘First Copy’ drops teaser

Gulshan Grover, Munawar Faruqui, Krystle D’Souza, Saqib Ayub, Ashi Singh, Meiyang Chang, Inam Ul Haq, and Raza Murad are all set to take the audience to the 1990s Mumbai with their upcoming series First Copy, which is all, set to release in June. With the trailer just dropped, the audience gets a glimpse into a landscape where the glamour of Bollywood collides with the dangers of piracy. Comedian Munawar Faruqui plays Arif who hails from a humble background but rises to power and thrives as the mastermind of a piracy empire.
First Copy starring Munawar Faruqui and Gulshan Grover drops teaser
Actor Gulshan Grover who plays a pivotal role states, “The series takes us back to an era when the line between crime and cinema was razor-thin. First Copy is raw, intense, and shines a light on the unseen side of Bollywood’s golden age— where ambition could make or break you. It’s a fast-paced, edge-of-the-seat thriller, and I feel elated to be part of a story that captures the danger and intrigue of that time while keeping viewers guessing until the very end."
“First Copy is an intense exploration of the human cost of ambition. It definitely has been a great learning while playing the role of Mona, and bringing complexities of the 90s to the fore." says Krystle D’Souza
First copy will start streaming on Amazon MX Player from June 2025