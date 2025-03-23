‘Classroom of the Elite Season 4’ confirmed: New trailer teases second-year arc

The highly anticipated Classroom of the Elite season 4 has finally gone into production, and fans have caught a glimpse through the first teaser trailer that premiered at AnimeJapan 2025. The new season, entitled Classroom of the Elite: Year 2, introduces the start of Ayanokoji and Horikita's second-year adventures, with much promise of mind games, strategic warfare, and surprising twists. Studio Lerche, the same creative team behind the series since its inception, will once more be handling the animation of this new season.
The Classroom of the Elite Season 4 teaser trailer gives the foundation of the ‘Second-Year Arc, First Semester’ with a brand new cast of characters and harsher challenges. The first three seasons were able to successfully retell the first-year narrative of the original light novel, and Season 3 concluded that arc in early 2024. With the second year now in progress, the stakes can only be expected to go even higher.
Season 4 will welcome back the familiar faces in front of and behind the camera. Directors Seiji Kishi and Hiroyuki Hashimoto, who skillfully directed the earlier seasons, will be back for the new episodes. Additionally, the main voice cast of Season 3 will be back, ensuring a smooth continuation of the narrative and character acting.
In the midst of the sky-high hype, Classroom of the Elite Season 4 has not yet officially announced its release date. While it heats up, fans can take advantage of the time to catch up on the previous seasons, now streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll.