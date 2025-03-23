‘Classroom of the Elite Season 4’ confirmed: New trailer teases second-year arc

The highly anticipated Classroom of the Elite season 4 has finally gone into production, and fans have caught a glimpse through the first teaser trailer that premiered at AnimeJapan 2025. The new season, entitled Classroom of the Elite: Year 2, introduces the start of Ayanokoji and Horikita's second-year adventures, with much promise of mind games, strategic warfare, and surprising twists. Studio Lerche, the same creative team behind the series since its inception, will once more be handling the animation of this new season.