Phulera gang set to return to OTT soon as Panchayat makers announce release date on 5th anniversary of the series

Season 3 was left in a cliffhanger with the Pradhan ji critically injured and in the hospital which breaks the patience of Sachiv ji and his gang and fans are awaiting Season 4 with bated breath this year. Panchayat won in attractign the audience by depicting everyday life situations, relatable content and of course life lessons that give subtle hints without being preachy.

When a community dancer says ‘Har koi kahin na kahin naach hi raha hai, Sachiv ji’ reflecting the brutal reality of our lives and how one dances to the tunes of people or fate, to the National comic introduction ‘ Dekh Raha hai Binod’, Panchayat 4 is anticipated to carry forward the legacy of these punch lines written by Chandan Kumar. The Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya directorial is all set to hit Amazon Prime on July 2 .