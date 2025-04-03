Phulera gang set to return to OTT soon as Panchayat makers announce release date on 5th anniversary of the series

One of the most loved and record-breaking series of all time is Panchayat. Navigating the story of a young UPSC candidate who finds himself working as a misfit in a far off village of Phulera, won the hearts of the audience worldwide due to its simple narrative and comic punchlines. Starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar and Pankaj Jha, the makers made the grand announcement of Panchayat Season 4 as the series turns five this year.
Panchayat 4 release date announced as series turns five
For five years and through three seasons, the series has charmed the audience. From Jitendra who essays the protagonist, Abhishek or Sachiv Ji’s adjustment to a village from city life to navigating through the personal lives, in happiness and sorrow of the Village Panchayat members, the series has shown it all.
While Season 1 was all about understand and settling down to village life, Season 2 progressed with day to day village socio-political journey and Season 3 was all about the intensifying rivalry between two groups in the village led by Pradhan ji (Raghubir Yadav) and the village Banrakas (Durgesh Kumar) while also teasing the audience with a palpable love story between Rinki (Sanvikaa) the only daughter of Pradhan ji and Abhishek.
Season 3 was left in a cliffhanger with the Pradhan ji critically injured and in the hospital which breaks the patience of Sachiv ji and his gang and fans are awaiting Season 4 with bated breath this year. Panchayat won in attractign the audience by depicting everyday life situations, relatable content and of course life lessons that give subtle hints without being preachy.
When a community dancer says ‘Har koi kahin na kahin naach hi raha hai, Sachiv ji’ reflecting the brutal reality of our lives and how one dances to the tunes of people or fate, to the National comic introduction ‘ Dekh Raha hai Binod’, Panchayat 4 is anticipated to carry forward the legacy of these punch lines written by Chandan Kumar. The Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya directorial is all set to hit Amazon Prime on July 2 .