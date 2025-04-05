Actress Helly Shah opens up about her new sitcom ‘Zyada Mat Udd’, her passion for acting, and more
Actress and model Helly Shah is a celebrated name in the television industry, her face instantly recognisable to anyone acquainted with the world of daily soaps. Having embarked on her acting journey at a young age, she made her debut in 2010 with Zindagi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal. Since then, she has graced several popular shows, including Swaragini, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, as well as the web series Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Naya Safar. A performer of remarkable versatility, Helly has fearlessly explored diverse platforms, from television dramas to reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and, most recently, the digital space with Gullak 4.
Now, Helly takes on a bold new avatar in Zyada Mat Udd, where she steps into the shoes of Kajal, a fiery and outspoken air hostess who defies societal nor ms with unshakable confidence. In an exclusive conversation with Indulge, Helly talks about her latest show, her inspiring journey in the entertainment industry, and how she maintains her poise, fitness, and grace in the ever evolving world of television.
Can you tell us about your new sitcom, Zyada Mat Udd, and your role in it?
Zyada Mat Udd is set in the aviation industry, offering fresh and contemporary content. The show revolves around the lives of cabin crew members, capturing the unpredictable and often bizarre events they navigate daily. What makes it stand out is its unconventional, quirky, and unique approach, something which is rarely seen on television. I’m thrilled to be part of a project that brings something refreshing and different to the audience.
You are exploring the comedy genre for the first time? How did that feel?
Comedy is definitely challenging. I’m used to portraying deep emotions in romantic thrillers and dramas, so stepping into a sitcom was a completely new experience. It was difficult yet fulfilling, and I was excited while exploring this genre. I had auditioned for sitcoms before, but nothing worked out, though I always knew I wanted to do one. When Zyada Mat Udd came my way, I immediately said yes. Moving forward, I would love to take on a period project, maybe even a film. You never know!
You’ve also explored the OTT space with Gullak 4. How different is the experience of working in TV and OTT?
Television and web platforms are quite different. In TV, scripts evolve daily based on audience response, keeping actors on their toes, while web series have a fixed script with a clear character arc, allowing for better preparation and workshops. Time is a major factor; TV demands quick learning and adaptability, which often earns actors compliments for memorising lines faster. However, constant work builds muscle memory, and I’ve realised the importance of unlearning and exploring new opportunities. That’s why I took a break in between to reflect and make fresh choices, something TV rarely allows.
Television has been a prominent part of our growing up years. But the times are changing. Do you feel OTT is overshadowing television in terms of audience preference?
There’s a vast amount of content for people to explore, and audiences are increasingly drawn to fresh, realspace storytelling. Having said that, television remains an important part in peoples’ lives and continues to be a daily ritual in many households, including mine. I’d love to see more progressive storytelling on television.
Daily soaps today aim to break stereotypes and address social issues. Is there any specific role that stayed with you in your journey?
Times have changed, and we now see shows addressing social issues and breaking stereotypes. However, there’s still a long way to go. Instead of glorifying sacrifices and portraying female leads constantly in distress, it would be refreshing to see more progressive, realistic narratives; stories where women take charge of their lives rather than crying over petty issues.
As for my roles, early in my career, I would often compare myself to the characters I played, blending their traits with my own. Over time, I have realised that my reel and real lives are two separate worlds. Now, I have mastered the ability to switch on and off, fully immersing myself in a role when the camera rolls and detaching from it once the work is done
Tell us about your journey as an artiste? Anything you would like to highlight?
As an artiste, there are moments of triumph and setbacks, but I believe it’s crucial to keep exploring rather than staying stagnant. I’m always ready to take that leap of faith. In television, I’ve built recognition over the past decade, but my name isn’t as established in other mediums. That’s why I stay open to exploring, meeting new people, and making my presence known.
Stepping out of a familiar space into uncharted territory comes with its own struggles. There are times when you audition, give it your all, and still face rejection. But eventually, the right opportunity comes along, bringing the validation you seek. I remember wanting to work with a particular production house known for its incredible projects. I kept trying for a year, and eventually, they reached out to me for multiple shows. It was a rewarding moment that reinforced the value of persistence
Balancing acting and self-care must be challenging, especially with TV’s hectic schedule. How do you manage personal growth, fitness, and work-life balance?
Managing workouts can be challenging with a hectic schedule, but I try my best to stay consistent. On days when I can’t exercise, I focus on maintaining a balanced diet. I prefer high-protein meals, mostly ghar ka khana, and I always carry my meals to set. A jar of pickles is a must in my room to add that extra zest to my food! Evening snacking is tough to control, but I make it a point to have my last meal by 7 pm and avoid eating before bed.
Would you like to talk about your future projects?
This year has started on a great note (touchwood), with two Gujarati films, Surprise and Deda, set for release mid-year. There’s also something exciting in the works for later this year. I’ll be sure to share the details with my fans when the time is right!
Zyada Mat Udd is a comedy show airing on Colors.
