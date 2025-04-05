Actress Helly Shah opens up about her new sitcom ‘Zyada Mat Udd’, her passion for acting, and more

Actress and model Helly Shah is a celebrated name in the television industry, her face instantly recognisable to anyone acquainted with the world of daily soaps. Having embarked on her acting journey at a young age, she made her debut in 2010 with Zindagi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal. Since then, she has graced several popular shows, including Swaragini, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, as well as the web series Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Naya Safar. A performer of remarkable versatility, Helly has fearlessly explored diverse platforms, from television dramas to reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and, most recently, the digital space with Gullak 4.

Now, Helly takes on a bold new avatar in Zyada Mat Udd, where she steps into the shoes of Kajal, a fiery and outspoken air hostess who defies societal nor ms with unshakable confidence. In an exclusive conversation with Indulge, Helly talks about her latest show, her inspiring journey in the entertainment industry, and how she maintains her poise, fitness, and grace in the ever evolving world of television.