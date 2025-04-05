Straw hats are back! ‘One Piece’ episode 1123 to be released on April 5 – Full schedule

After six agonizing months of wait, One Piece fans can finally celebrate — their favourite anime is back. The long-running anime, adapted from Eiichiro Oda's legendary manga, will be back with Episode 1123 on Saturday (April 5) and Episode 1124 a day after on April 6. A rarity, this double episode drop signals a dramatic return to the Egghead Arc, where the Straw Hats are deep into high-stakes drama.
The show took a break after episode 1122 was aired in late 2024, as Oda and the anime production team rested. During the wait, the English dub caught up — a feat uncommon in anime production. One Piece is now coming back in full force with a plot filled with emotional turns and epic battles.
Episode 1123, titled The World Shakes! The Straw Hats' Hostage Situation is set to release at 11:15 PM JST on April 5. Depending on your area, the following are the important times:
-IST: 7:45 PM, Saturday
-EDT: 10:15 AM, Saturday
- PDT: 7:15 AM, Saturday
Episode 1124 will release the next day, i.e., April 6 at the same time.
Fans can watch the new episodes through Crunchyroll, while BBC iPlayer is currently hosting dubbed episodes up to #1088 — perfect for beginners. The Egghead Arc will now resume with weekly Sunday episodes.