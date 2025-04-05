Straw hats are back! ‘One Piece’ episode 1123 to be released on April 5 – Full schedule

After six agonizing months of wait, One Piece fans can finally celebrate — their favourite anime is back. The long-running anime, adapted from Eiichiro Oda's legendary manga, will be back with Episode 1123 on Saturday (April 5) and Episode 1124 a day after on April 6. A rarity, this double episode drop signals a dramatic return to the Egghead Arc, where the Straw Hats are deep into high-stakes drama.