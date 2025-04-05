TV

Straw hats are back! ‘One Piece’ episode 1123 to be released on April 5 – Full schedule

One Piece took a break after episode 1122 was aired in late 2024, as Oda and the anime production team rested
After six agonizing months of wait, One Piece fans can finally celebrate — their favourite anime is back. The long-running anime, adapted from Eiichiro Oda's legendary manga, will be back with Episode 1123 on Saturday (April 5) and Episode 1124 a day after on April 6. A rarity, this double episode drop signals a dramatic return to the Egghead Arc, where the Straw Hats are deep into high-stakes drama.

‘One Piece’ new episodes releasing after a six-month hiatus

The show took a break after episode 1122 was aired in late 2024, as Oda and the anime production team rested. During the wait, the English dub caught up — a feat uncommon in anime production. One Piece is now coming back in full force with a plot filled with emotional turns and epic battles.

‘One Piece’ episode details and release times

Episode 1123, titled The World Shakes! The Straw Hats' Hostage Situation is set to release at 11:15 PM JST on April 5. Depending on your area, the following are the important times:

-IST: 7:45 PM, Saturday

-EDT: 10:15 AM, Saturday

- PDT: 7:15 AM, Saturday

Episode 1124 will release the next day, i.e., April 6 at the same time.

Where to watch ‘One Piece’

Fans can watch the new episodes through Crunchyroll, while BBC iPlayer is currently hosting dubbed episodes up to #1088 — perfect for beginners. The Egghead Arc will now resume with weekly Sunday episodes.

