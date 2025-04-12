Fantasy K-Drama ‘Human From Today’ starring Kim Hye-Yoon and Lomon postponed to 2026

Fantasy K-drama fans will have to wait a bit longer for the highly awaited Human From Today. Previously scheduled for 2025, the supernatural romantic comedy has officially been delayed until 2026, according to reports.
While production for the drama—also known as I’m Human—is reportedly complete, the exact broadcast date remains undecided. According to sources, the postponement stems from undisclosed production challenges. No official statement has been issued to elaborate on the reasons behind the delay.
Regardless of the one-year wait, anticipation for Human From Today remains high. A teaser trailer posted earlier already went viral and broke the million-view mark. Fans are particularly keen to see Lovely Runner star Kim Hye-Yoon portray a new, daring avatar in this refreshing take on gumiho (nine-tailed fox) lore.
The story revolves around Eun-Ho, a cheeky and narcissistic gumiho who shuns human interaction and pursues eternal youth by gathering "vices" rather than performing good deeds. Portrayed by Hye-Yoon, Eun-Ho's life is turned around when she meets Kang Si-Yeol (Lomon), a world-renowned, egotistical soccer player fixated on his body and public image.
The ensuing conflict guarantees a mix of sass, banter, and supernatural mayhem.
Directed by Kim Jung-Kwon and penned by Park Chan-Young and Jo Ah-Young, the drama also includes Jang Dong-Joo, Lee Si-Woo, and Ji Seung-Jun. The casting of Hye-Yoon and All of Us Are Dead lead Lomon is a first for the pair, increasing expectations for their on-screen pairing.
With its new approach to mythology and rom-com elements, Human From Today is still one of 2026's most highly anticipated K-dramas.