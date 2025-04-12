Fantasy K-Drama ‘Human From Today’ starring Kim Hye-Yoon and Lomon postponed to 2026

The story revolves around Eun-Ho, a cheeky and narcissistic gumiho who shuns human interaction and pursues eternal youth by gathering "vices" rather than performing good deeds. Portrayed by Hye-Yoon, Eun-Ho's life is turned around when she meets Kang Si-Yeol (Lomon), a world-renowned, egotistical soccer player fixated on his body and public image.

The ensuing conflict guarantees a mix of sass, banter, and supernatural mayhem.