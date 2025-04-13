Priyanka Sarkar channels bold silence and strength in ‘Lojja 2’

In a world that often glorifies visible scars and dramatic battles, Lojja 2 dares to return to the quiet, unspoken brutality of verbal abuse. Priyanka Sarkar reprises her role as Jaya, a gentle, soft-spoken woman who once fought her abusive husband in silence and now takes on something far more daunting: society’s judgement.

This poignant drama, directed by Aditi Roy, raises difficult but necessary questions around mental health, gendered friendships, and the power dynamics that continue to shape our lives. Priyanka, known for her nuanced performances, opens up about the emotional preparation behind stepping into Jaya’s shoes once again, the societal taboos the series confronts, and why Lojja is the kind of story that refuses to be silenced.

Excerpts:

Priyanka Sarkar reprises her powerful role in Lojja 2, where the fight isn't just against an abuser, but against society itself