Priyanka Sarkar channels bold silence and strength in ‘Lojja 2’
In a world that often glorifies visible scars and dramatic battles, Lojja 2 dares to return to the quiet, unspoken brutality of verbal abuse. Priyanka Sarkar reprises her role as Jaya, a gentle, soft-spoken woman who once fought her abusive husband in silence and now takes on something far more daunting: society’s judgement.
This poignant drama, directed by Aditi Roy, raises difficult but necessary questions around mental health, gendered friendships, and the power dynamics that continue to shape our lives. Priyanka, known for her nuanced performances, opens up about the emotional preparation behind stepping into Jaya’s shoes once again, the societal taboos the series confronts, and why Lojja is the kind of story that refuses to be silenced.
Excerpts:
Priyanka Sarkar reprises her powerful role in Lojja 2, where the fight isn't just against an abuser, but against society itself
How did you mentally prepare to portray Jaya again in Season 2?
Lojja discusses verbal abuse—something that leaves no visible marks, no proof, but still has the power to destroy you. When I was first offered the role, I felt overwhelmed. I remember thinking this was a once-in-a-lifetime character. I couldn’t pass it up. And I had been waiting for season 2 since.
Season 2 pushes Jaya into new territory. What challenges does she face this time?
Her battle shifts from the personal to the societal. In Season 1, Jaya fought her husband. But now, she’s taking on a much bigger force, the society itself. She faces judgement, isolation, and a constant questioning of her choices, particularly around seeking therapy and forming a friendship with another man.
Jaya is often misunderstood by those closest to her. Could you relate to that personally?
Absolutely. I think most people have faced some form of verbal abuse, whether in relationships, at work, or even at home. Power games, dominance, making you feel small— it’s everywhere. I’ve always been a quiet, soft-spoken person, since childhood. That’s been mistaken as weakness. People think silence means acceptance. But they’re wrong. Just because I don’t shout doesn’t mean I’m okay with what’s happening.
Was there a scene that was particularly exhausting or left a lasting impression?
The courtroom scenes, definitely. Jaya finds it very hard to express herself, and having to stand up and speak in front of so many people felt incredibly raw and personal. Also, the scenes between Jaya and her daughter hit close to home for me because I’m a mother too. They weren’t just scenes; they were reflections of real emotions.
What kinds of conversations do you hope Lojja 2 sparks?
Mental health, for starters. Also, the biases and taboos that still dictate how we live. Just because someone seeks therapy doesn’t mean they’re unstable. Season 2 especially challenges the idea that a man and a woman can’t just be friends—especially if the woman is married. It’s about time we questioned those outdated mindsets.
The season touches on a married woman’s friendship with a man and the judgement that follows. How important was that theme to you?
It’s hugely important. This isn’t just about one woman, it’s about countless women whose friendships and freedom are scrutinised and shamed. Portraying this aspect wasn’t just important; it felt urgent.
You’ve worked with Aditi before. How was it collaborating with her again?
I’ve always believed that while stories like Lojja are necessary, portraying them convincingly is a different challenge. These emotions are delicate—they don’t scream, but they stay with you. And Aditi handled them beautifully. She knows how to bring out those quiet details on screen. She guided me, and even controlled me, so that the performance felt grounded and real.
What kind of roles are you looking to explore next?
Honestly, I’m open to anything new. I feel the most alive in front of the camera. I’m not great at small talk or casual interactions, but give me a script and I’m in my element. That’s where I feel most like myself.
Lastly, if you had to describe Lojja 2 in three words?
Resilience. Inspiring. Endurance.