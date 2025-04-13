Director Krishna Das opens up about filming ‘Being Bald’
Under very few instances does heartwarming reality unfold on screens which make the audience pause and reflect about certain circumstances. Director Krishna Das’ short film Being Bald which talks about the protagonist undergoing cancer treatment and losing her hair to it, is a beautiful reflection of acceptance and coming to terms with reality while also urging sensitivity from the general public.
True to the fact that under several chemotherapy treatments, one tends to lose their hair, it is also greatly difficult to accept this reality and the changed look that comes out of it. Hair, for centuries, has been seen a mark of beauty in women. But when the entire head is shaved off, it becomes difficult to accept the same.
Thus, Krishna Das, along with the protagonists, highlights this fact that one is beautiful in the inside through words, wisdom, struggle and emotion while the outer appearance is subject to changes, through their film Being Bald which was recently screened at the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival. We speak to Das on the sidelines.
Excerpts:
What is the inspiration for the movie?
My inspiration for the movie was the couple Barsha (Barshasri Das) and Krishna (Krishna Dhan Baishya) , who also acted in it. When I met them, Barsha had almost lost her hair due to chemotherapy and was understandably not comfortable with her appearance. I wanted to boost her confidence and help her embrace her beauty, which led me to create this short film where she showcased her incredible talent as an actor.
You talk about two very pertinent themes- acceptance and self-love, both of which are paths people find difficult to tread on. Why do you think so?
Acceptance and self-love may seem challenging, but they are, in fact, among the simplest and most powerful steps you can take. When you truly love yourself, it fosters confidence within you. With confidence, you gain the strength to face difficult situations, accept them for what they are, and find constructive ways to improve or overcome them.
What can be done to make this journey of acceptance and self-love easier and comforting for everyone?
I believe people should take the time to understand their thoughts, emotions, and triggers. This self-awareness is a key step in fostering acceptance and self-love. Meditation can also be an effective tool to quiet the mind and gain clarity. Additionally, building relationships with people who uplift and encourage you can provide invaluable support and help you grow.
Take us through the process of making this film.
Krishna and Barsha came to Mumbai for just four days. The first day was spent undergoing chemotherapy, and I met them on the second day. On the morning of the third day, the idea of making this short film struck me, and I immediately shared it with them. They agreed, which gave me only a single day to prepare everything. It was a challenge, but I was determined to make it happen.
The first decision I made was to shoot the film on iPhone. Next, I reached out to my friend, who I knew could handle the shots. Fortunately, Nitin Khatri, our talented Director of Photography, was available. For the location, I needed a salon, so I went out scouting. After some effort, a generous salon owner granted us permission to shoot there.
On the final day, Krishna and Barsha came to my house, and we rehearsed a few scenes. Having personally experienced the emotions and situations we aimed to portray, they delivered their performances with incredible authenticity. Despite the challenges and the tight schedule, we worked hard and successfully completed the shoot by the end of the day.
In any step of the film making process did you feel emotionally drained by the subject?
During the shoot at the salon, there was a particularly touching moment. When Barsha's head was being shaved by the barber, two young female customers approached her and said, "Hey, you are looking so beautiful. Proud of you." They hugged her and left. That brief but heartfelt exchange brought a smile to Barsha's face. I could see her confidence returning in that moment and it reassured me that I was doing the right thing by making this film.
Why was it so important for you to talk about the themes you have touched upon for the audience?
Absolutely, talking about the themes in a film is crucial because it helps the audience connect deeply with the story and understand the message you aim to convey.
Are you currently working on a film or new idea? Can you tell us a bit about it?
I am currently working on a novel centered on an intriguing subject. My hope is that, upon reading it, people will be inspired to reflect deeply and reconsider some of society's established rules.