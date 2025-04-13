Director Krishna Das opens up about filming ‘Being Bald’

Under very few instances does heartwarming reality unfold on screens which make the audience pause and reflect about certain circumstances. Director Krishna Das’ short film Being Bald which talks about the protagonist undergoing cancer treatment and losing her hair to it, is a beautiful reflection of acceptance and coming to terms with reality while also urging sensitivity from the general public.

True to the fact that under several chemotherapy treatments, one tends to lose their hair, it is also greatly difficult to accept this reality and the changed look that comes out of it. Hair, for centuries, has been seen a mark of beauty in women. But when the entire head is shaved off, it becomes difficult to accept the same.

Thus, Krishna Das, along with the protagonists, highlights this fact that one is beautiful in the inside through words, wisdom, struggle and emotion while the outer appearance is subject to changes, through their film Being Bald which was recently screened at the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival. We speak to Das on the sidelines.

Excerpts: