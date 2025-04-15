Gaurav Amlani on wrapping up Zyada Mat Udd

Playing the character of Anees, who comes from the streets of Kurla and becomes a flight attendant, was a breath of fresh air for Gaurav. “A quirky character, who doesn't belong to that world but is wearing a three-piece suit and speaks in English, that twist was very interesting,” he says, adding that through his character, he got to learn many new skills. “I performed ventriloquism and it opened a new world of rap to me. My knowledge was only till Gully Boy but when I explored that desi rap scene, it was amazing.”

Praising the cast and crew on the show, Gaurav admits that his biggest earning from the show has been the bonds he built. “Of course, you don't want something like this to come to an end, but I'm happy that I got to be a part of it. I'm going to miss wearing that uniform, and I am sure every time we will see an actual cabin crew, there would hardly be any one of us who wouldn’t have a smile on our faces,” he concludes, with a ray of hope saying, "Let's see what the future has in store, maybe a season 2."

Zyada Matt Udd is currently streaming on JioHotstar