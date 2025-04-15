Gaurav Amlani on wrapping up Zyada Mat Udd

While Indian telly has been mostly ruled by daily soaps, recently a limited comedy series made its way and became a fan favourite, Zyada Mat Udd. Gaurav Amlani, who played the character of Anees Rizvi in the sitcom about a cabin crew, is excited and emotional as he recently wrapped up the shoot of the show.
The actor insists that he knew the show was special since he read the script because it was a “beautiful mix of the Western sitcoms and our desi Bollywood tadka”. He reveals, “It was supposed to be a web show when I was approached for it two years back, but then it got delayed and then the makers wanted to make it as a television finite series. With all due respect to all the shows that we have been watching on television, after Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Office Office or Sumit Sambhal Lega, this was a very fresh sitcom to mark a new beginning in a different direction for the Indian television industry. We had two-three months of proper readings which is not usual for any typical television show. The whole process felt like a film or a web series. We explored a beautiful space between television and web.”
Playing the character of Anees, who comes from the streets of Kurla and becomes a flight attendant, was a breath of fresh air for Gaurav. “A quirky character, who doesn't belong to that world but is wearing a three-piece suit and speaks in English, that twist was very interesting,” he says, adding that through his character, he got to learn many new skills. “I performed ventriloquism and it opened a new world of rap to me. My knowledge was only till Gully Boy but when I explored that desi rap scene, it was amazing.”
Praising the cast and crew on the show, Gaurav admits that his biggest earning from the show has been the bonds he built. “Of course, you don't want something like this to come to an end, but I'm happy that I got to be a part of it. I'm going to miss wearing that uniform, and I am sure every time we will see an actual cabin crew, there would hardly be any one of us who wouldn’t have a smile on our faces,” he concludes, with a ray of hope saying, "Let's see what the future has in store, maybe a season 2."
Zyada Matt Udd is currently streaming on JioHotstar