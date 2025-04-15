Trailer for ‘Black, White & Gray – Love Kills’ starring Tigmanshu Dhulia and Mayur More drops

Mayur More, who plays a central role in the series, reflected on the experience: "Being a part of Black, White & Gray – Love Kills has been one of the most intense and eye-opening journeys of my career. It’s a bold, genre-blending mockumentary that pulls you into a gripping crime story while challenging you to confront uncomfortable truths. My character comes from a world where choices are limited, and consequences are severe. It’s raw, emotional, and deeply personal. I hope viewers connect with the layers we’ve explored and find themselves questioning everything long after the story ends."

Directed by Pushkar Sunil Mahabalm and produced by Swaroop Sampat and Hemal A. Thakkar, Black, White & Gray – Love Kills features a talented cast, including Tigmanshu Dhulia, Mayur More, Palak Jaiswal, Deven Bhojani, Edward Sonnenblick, Hakkim Shahjahan, Anant Jog, Kamlesh Sawant, and more.