Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre to star in gripping series on Delhi’s notorious Ranga-Billa murder case

The brutal kidnapping and murder of Geeta and Sanjay Chopra by Kuljeet Singh, alias Ranga, and Jasbir Singh, known as Billa, sent shockwaves across the country over four decades ago. Originally attempting to steal a car, the duo abducted the Chopra siblings who happened to be inside. The tragedy not only sparked national outrage but also led to major discussions around child safety laws in India.

Set against the gritty backdrop of late 1970s Delhi, the upcoming series reportedly takes a deep investigative dive into the harrowing crime, its aftermath, and the socio-political tremors it triggered. A source close to the production revealed that the creators have spent months researching the case to ensure an authentic and sensitive portrayal.