Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre to star in gripping series on Delhi’s notorious Ranga-Billa murder case

Actors Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre have begun filming a powerful new web series in Delhi, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Prosit Roy—best known for Paatal Lok. While the makers are yet to officially confirm the storyline, strong insider buzz suggests the series is inspired by the chilling 1978 Ranga-Billa case, a real-life double murder that remains etched in Delhi’s collective memory.
The brutal kidnapping and murder of Geeta and Sanjay Chopra by Kuljeet Singh, alias Ranga, and Jasbir Singh, known as Billa, sent shockwaves across the country over four decades ago. Originally attempting to steal a car, the duo abducted the Chopra siblings who happened to be inside. The tragedy not only sparked national outrage but also led to major discussions around child safety laws in India.
Set against the gritty backdrop of late 1970s Delhi, the upcoming series reportedly takes a deep investigative dive into the harrowing crime, its aftermath, and the socio-political tremors it triggered. A source close to the production revealed that the creators have spent months researching the case to ensure an authentic and sensitive portrayal.
“The team has been working closely with researchers and consultants. The idea is not to sensationalise, but to depict how deeply the case affected Delhi,” the source shared.
Filming is currently underway across several locations in the capital, aiming to recreate the haunting atmosphere of that era. This marks one of the first dramatised adaptations of the Ranga-Billa case, with both Fazal and Bendre expected to take on meaty, emotionally complex roles. Known for his intense screen presence, Fazal adds gravitas to the narrative, while Bendre’s return to a high-stakes drama heightens anticipation.
With a gripping plotline, real-life stakes, and a formidable team behind the camera, the series is poised to join the growing roster of Indian true-crime dramas that do more than just entertain—they remember, reveal, and reckon.