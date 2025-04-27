‘Dan Da Dan’ season 2: Release date, evil eye storyline and everything you need to know

Dan Da Dan has quickly captured the hearts of anime fans everywhere, who are absolutely hooked on its thrilling plot, vibrant characters, and unexpected paranormal twists. The story follows high schooler Momo and her classmate Okarun as they navigate their newfound powers while facing off against supernatural forces that threaten their world.
There’s even more to celebrate for fans, Dan Da Dan Season 2 is officially set to premiere on Netflix and Crunchyroll starting July 3, 2025. The excitement is already through the roof with the release of a brand-new trailer, hinting at epic showdowns, particularly Okarun’s intense battle against the menacing Evil Eye. In a first for the series, the first three episodes, titled Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye, will even hit theatres across Asia, North America, and Europe from late May to early June.
The latest trailer takes a deeper dive into the plot, showcasing the Evil Eye seizing control of Jiji’s body and setting the stage for an epic showdown between Okarun, Momo, and the sinister spirit. With stunning animation and heart-pounding action sequences, Season 2 is shaping up to be even more thrilling.
The second season will continue under the direction of Fuga Yamashiro and Abel Gongora at studio Science SARU, with Kensuke Ushio back for music composition and Hiroshi Seko leading the writing team. Their collaboration is set to bring even more breathtaking action, emotional depth, and supernatural chaos that fans adored in Season 1.
As the anticipation builds, it’s clear that Dan Da Dan is poised to solidify its status as one of the biggest anime hits of 2025.