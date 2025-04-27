‘Euphoria season 3’: Will the Zendaya-starrer have a time leap? Here’s what we know

After what feels like an eternity of waiting, Euphoria fans can finally celebrate — the beloved HBO drama featuring Zendaya has officially kicked off filming for its highly anticipated third season. Although Season 3 was greenlit back in 2022, a series of setbacks, including the 2023 Hollywood strikes, significant cast changes, and the heartbreaking loss of star Angus Cloud, left fans anxious about whether the story would continue. Thankfully, production started in Los Angeles earlier this year, and there’s so much to look forward to.
One of the most exciting updates about Euphoria Season 3 is the confirmed time leap. Zendaya herself hinted in a podcast interview that the narrative will move past high school, delving into how Rue and her friends tackle adulthood after the tumultuous teenage years we've witnessed so far. Series creator Sam Levinson also teased that the new season will adopt a "film noir" vibe, exploring deep themes of personal morality and corruption in the broader world.
While Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, and Alexa Demie are all returning, a few cherished characters won’t be making an appearance. Barbie Ferreira, who portrayed Kat, announced her exit in 2022, and Storm Reid (Gia) has also confirmed she won’t be returning. In light of Angus Cloud’s tragic passing, the show is expected to approach Fezco’s storyline with care and sensitivity.
Excitement hit a new peak when leaked behind-the-scenes images revealed Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie in a bridal gown, sparking theories about a possible Cassie-Nate wedding or a dream sequence. Although HBO is aiming for a 2026 premiere, fans are gearing up for another emotionally charged, visually stunning chapter in Euphoria’s journey.