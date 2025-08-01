Trans actor Vaishulisa Vallal bags pivotal role on TV show Dhanam

Trans actor Vaishulisa Vallal is thrilled to bits. The actress, who made history as the first transgender person to receive membership in the Chinnathirai Nadigar Sangam (an association of small screen actors) in Tamil, has now landed one of the lead roles in the television show Dhanam. The show, directed by Manoj Kumar, features an ensemble cast including Sreekumar, Sathya, Gunakumaran, and Priya Thamby, among others.

Trans actor Vaishulisa Vallal lands lead role in Tamil serial Dhanam

Speaking about the show, Vaishulisa says, “This is probably the first time a transgender person is playing a pivotal character in a Tamil television serial. It’s truly a proud moment. My character is called Nandini, a trans woman who is rejected by her family. However, instead of turning to begging or sex work, she becomes an auto driver with the support of well-wishers. The serial focuses on a group of women auto drivers, each with their own story. One drives an auto because her husband passed away, another because her husband is abusive, and another because her husband is physically challenged. It’s a female-centric story with women empowerment at its core.”

When asked how she bagged the role, Vaishulisa shares, “I’ve known Manoj sir for the past seven years. He had always told me to wait for a good opportunity. When he began working on Dhanam, he told me there was a strong character for me and that I’d get a call from Vijay TV. That’s how I got the role. We usually shoot for 10 days a month, and on the remaining days, I focus on my promotions and ad shoots. I’ve been given complete freedom on set. Everyone is very supportive. We feel more like a family than a film crew. Now, when I go out, people recognise me as Nandini. That’s such an honour for me. Through this role, I feel like I’m representing the entire transgender community. And now, if I get a chance to be part of Bigg Boss, I’ll definitely go for it.”

Meanwhile, Vaishulisa will also appear alongside Nayanthara in the film Mannangatti: Since 1960. “I play a maruthuvachi (traditional healer) in the film. I’ve always wanted to work with Nayanthara because her films portray strong women. Even on set, she made sure everyone addressed me by my character’s name. No wonder she is known as the Lady Superstar. I’m also part of Vishnu Vishal’s upcoming film Aaryan, where I play a lawyer. 2025 seems to be a fantastic year for me.”

