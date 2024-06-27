Trans actor Vaishulisa Vallal shares her inspiring journey in showbiz during Pride Month

She scripted history by becoming the first trans person to get the membership of Chinnathirai Nadigar Sangam (an association of small screen actors) in Tamil, but VJ-turned-actor Vaishulisa Vallal says that she doesn’t seek credit for the same. However, she hopes that her triumph paves the way for people in the community to not give up hope and strive hard to pursue their dreams.
“It was an uphill battle for over seven years, and I had to wait outside a zillion offices to get the membership. I was grilled with a plethora of questions, including the gender category they were supposed to include me in, and was sent away. But the one thing I was very particular about was to never give up, come what may. ”
Vaishu, who began her career as a VJ and was one of the first trans people to host a TV show in the state, has now come a long way. “I was one of the top contestants among more than 2,000 participants. I struggled a lot to get there and eventually landed a film. But when the film was released, I realised that my portions were removed. I didn’t want to act anymore and went into depression. That’s when the offers for TV shows, Rajamannar Vagaiyara and Vaadi Raasathi, fell into my lap.
She later went on to act in films like Motta Siva Ketta Siva, Thoongavanam, and Enakkul Oruvan, to name a few. And now, she has a slew of upcoming films in her kitty, including Nayanthara’s upcoming film, Mannangatti: Since 1960. “It’s a period film, and I play a maruthuvachi in it. At first, when I got a call from the casting team, I thought someone was playing a prank on me. I am a huge fan of Nayanthara, but unfortunately, I didn’t get the opportunity to meet her.” And that’s not all. Vaishu is also working on Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s Arasi and Kalaiyarasan’s next, to name a few.
The actor has also been basking in the praise coming her way for her character Punitha in the web series Inspector Rishi. “When I went for the audition, all they asked me to do was be myself. Many people liked the character, and some among the audience even began addressing me using my screen name.”
Vaishu says that despite all her achievements, people continue to perceive trans actors as sex workers. “I have faced my share of problems. Moreover, we are approached only to play a trans person. This notion has to change,” says Vaishu, who is looking forward to playing a heavy-duty negative rule. “I will give my 100 percent for that role. Moreover, I want to go international as well.”
