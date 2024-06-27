Trans actor Vaishulisa Vallal shares her inspiring journey in showbiz during Pride Month

She scripted history by becoming the first trans person to get the membership of Chinnathirai Nadigar Sangam (an association of small screen actors) in Tamil, but VJ-turned-actor Vaishulisa Vallal says that she doesn’t seek credit for the same. However, she hopes that her triumph paves the way for people in the community to not give up hope and strive hard to pursue their dreams.

“It was an uphill battle for over seven years, and I had to wait outside a zillion offices to get the membership. I was grilled with a plethora of questions, including the gender category they were supposed to include me in, and was sent away. But the one thing I was very particular about was to never give up, come what may. ”

Vaishu, who began her career as a VJ and was one of the first trans people to host a TV show in the state, has now come a long way. “I was one of the top contestants among more than 2,000 participants. I struggled a lot to get there and eventually landed a film. But when the film was released, I realised that my portions were removed. I didn’t want to act anymore and went into depression. That’s when the offers for TV shows, Rajamannar Vagaiyara and Vaadi Raasathi, fell into my lap.