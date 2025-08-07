After romance lessons, Prajakta Kohli to star in horror-investigative drama Andhera

At a time and age where horror is one of the most trending genres to explore, the makers have tried to create a fulfilling experience for the audience. Andhera is speculated to have unthinkable twists and turns, unforgettable drama that glues you to your cosy corners or chairs while watching the series and immersively thought–provoking in its narrative.

The makers have posted the announcement of Andhera with the caption, “Brace yourself, this Andhera doesn’t just haunt, it hunts.” The makers have anticipated creating a show which doesn’t only scare the viewers real-time but stays on their mind, long after the series is over. The major challenge of tapping into a horror genre is to make the fear seem relatable on screen. Only time can tell how much Andhera has been able to achieve with a young cast and a novel narrative.

Andhera is all set to release on Prime Video on August 14