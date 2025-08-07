After romance lessons, Prajakta Kohli to star in horror-investigative drama Andhera

With the long weekend coming up, here’s a ready-made plan for your binge watching bucket list, in case you do not wish to go on a tour. Makers of the upcoming supernatural horror series, Andhera, have just dropped their announcement poster and fans of the lead actors cannot keep calm. The ensemble cast includes Priya Bapat, Prajakta Kohli and Karanvir Malhotra. Marathi actor Priya Bapat was recently seen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Costao. Prajakta Kohli will now be seen stepping into the horror genre after giving viewers tips for perfect love in Mismatched.
Andhera is directed by Raaghav Dar and written by Karan Anshuman, Chintan Sarda, Raaghav Dar and Gaurav Desai. This eight –episode drama will see a brave cop and a haunted medical student fight against the darkness. The series stars apart from the leads, Surveen Chawla, Vatsal Seth, Pranay Pachauri, and Parvin Dabas. The instances of the series are said to be set in Mumbai. If you love a good horror flick, then your Independence Day weekend is set with Andhera.
The official announcement was made via social media handles of the makers and the lead actors. The poster features Priya, Karanvir and Prajakta, their faces pale with fear with lines resembling veins are spread all across their faces. The dark background of the poster also hints at the ‘darkness’ that the supernatural drama will portray and the one that the leads are up against.
At a time and age where horror is one of the most trending genres to explore, the makers have tried to create a fulfilling experience for the audience. Andhera is speculated to have unthinkable twists and turns, unforgettable drama that glues you to your cosy corners or chairs while watching the series and immersively thought–provoking in its narrative.
The makers have posted the announcement of Andhera with the caption, “Brace yourself, this Andhera doesn’t just haunt, it hunts.” The makers have anticipated creating a show which doesn’t only scare the viewers real-time but stays on their mind, long after the series is over. The major challenge of tapping into a horror genre is to make the fear seem relatable on screen. Only time can tell how much Andhera has been able to achieve with a young cast and a novel narrative.
Andhera is all set to release on Prime Video on August 14
