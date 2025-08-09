Olivia Holt set to return for Cruel Summer season 3

According to an entertainment media portal, Olivia Holt will serve as an executive producer alongside playing Kate Wallis in the series. Her return in Cruel Summer has sparked excitement among fans who are eager to revisit the world of Cruel Summer again. Cori Uchida and Adam Lash will take over as showrunners and executives of the show. Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple will once again come together as the executive producers under their Iron Ocean banner, with Lionsgate Television as the studio behind the series.

The first season of Cruel Summer was set in 1990 and explored broadly parts of Kate and Jeanette. But one summer, Kate's disappearance led to Jeanette stepping into the social spotlight. However, later Kate's return brought serious turmoil for Jeanette surrounding her friend's disappearance. Season 1 featured cast including Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, and Brooklyn Sudano. Olivia Holt's character became one of the defining moment of the series.

Netizen's reaction to Olivia Holt's return in Cruel Summer season 3: