Salakaar actor Naveen Kasturia shares that he always wanted to do a spy thriller

Actor Naveen Kasturia, who plays the lead role in the new spy thriller Salakaar, currently streaming on Jio Hotstar, alongside Mouni Roy, reveals that this genre has been a long-cherished dream.
The narrative of Salakaar spans two timelines- 1978 and 2025, interweaving the past and present through the story of a deep-cover spy (played by Naveen) during the Cold War era. The story unpacks personal and political sacrifices across decades. Naveen shared, “I always wanted to do a spy thriller. As a child, I was obsessed with the stories of Param Vir Chakra on Doordarshan. What moved me the most were stories of sacrifice for the nation. So, while many of us at that age dreamt of becoming cricketers or movie stars, there was also a quiet dream, to wear the uniform, to serve. Salakaar makes that childhood dream come alive in its own way.”
In the trailer, viewers get a glimpse of Naveen in a never-seen-before avatar- performing intense action sequences, wielding a gun, and stepping fully into the shoes of a covert operative. Speaking about his role, Naveen shares, "Salakaar was an immense challenge- physically, emotionally and mentally. It was my first time doing full-fledged action, and that in itself was demanding. But more than that, portraying someone constantly under threat, living in the shadows as an undercover operative in a foreign land, came with its own weight. One wrong move, and the consequences could be fatal. That constant sense of danger, of carrying your mission in silence, knowing you could die any day, but still choosing to serve your country- that's what moved me the most.
He further added, "Salakaar isn’t just about action; it’s about resilience, loyalty and the kind of invisible sacrifice that doesn’t make the headlines. It’s about the emotional isolation of a life lived in service. This role brought together everything I’ve always wanted to explore on screen. In many ways, it allowed me to live a version of that childhood dream..to serve the country, even if just through a character. That’s why it’s so close to my heart. It truly is my dream role.”
Directed by Faruk Kabir, Salakaar also sees actors like Mukesh Rishi, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Ashwath Bhatt and Surya Sharma.