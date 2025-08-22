Aryan Khan drops first song from The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The first song from Aryan Khan’s much-awaited series, The Ba****ds of Bollywood, titled Badli Si Hawa Hai, is now out and is already catching attention.

The Ba****ds of Bollywood drops first music video teaser

With the fun upbeat vibe, the track has all the makings of a young anthem. Lakshya features prominently in the teaser, stands out with his striking presence and smooth dance moves that are sure to connect well with the younger generation.

Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s son and the debutant the director of The Ba**** of Bollywood shared the song teaser on his social media account. This project has been in the spotlight ever since its announcement and recently during the grand launch event, Aryan Khan delivered his first ever public speech and won fans with his honesty and wit.