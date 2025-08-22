Raveena Tandon, Vir Das and more applaud SC’s revised verdict on stray dogs

Several members from the entertainment industry have welcomed the Supreme Court’s revised order regarding stray dogs in the Delhi/ NCR region, according to which the stray dogs will be sterilised, vaccinated, deformed, and then released back into the areas from where they were picked up.

Celebs react to SC’s latest verdict on stray dogs

However, it must be noted that this order does not apply to dogs that are rabid or show aggressive behaviour.

Taking to the stories section of her Instagram stories, Raveena Tandon thanked the apex court for reconsidering its verdict.

“Dogesh bhai! Tum aage bahdo! Hum Tumhare saath hain (We are with you)! Better sense has prevailed. Thank you #cji #supremecourt. Now make sure the programmes and monies allocated for vaccinations and sterilisations are implemented rightly,” she wrote.