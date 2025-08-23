Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 in production at Netflix: First look teaser out
Following its massive success and 2024 Emmy wins, Netflix’s popular animated series Blue Eye Samurai is officially on production for its much-awaited second season. A behind-the-scenes featurette has provided a first look at what’s in store, confirming that Mizu’s violent rampage for revenge is very much ongoing.
Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 first look out
The creators of the show Amber Noizumi and Michael Green announced that in season two, Mizu will carry on her quest as she heads to London in search of two of the white men who are potential fathers of hers. A preview of new scenes indicates that she is running towards a castle in an incredible action scene. The teaser also included an interview with a flashback of Mizu in what seems to be a peasant uprising, indicating that the show will keep finding out about her background.
Even though Mizu’s whereabouts have been altered, good news for fans is that major characters will be making a comeback. Ringo, Master Eiji, Princess Akemi and Taigen are all ready to make an appearance in the new season. In a teasing hint, Noizumi mentioned that certain characters presumed dead in season one could possibly be alive after all.
Executive producer Jane Wu also explained the show’s elaborate fight choreography how French animation studio Blue Spirit works in conjunction with stunt professionals to produce its breathtaking combat scenes. Although Netflix remains tight-lipped on an official release date, many have speculated Blue Eye Samurai will return in 2026.