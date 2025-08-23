Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 in production at Netflix: First look teaser out

Following its massive success and 2024 Emmy wins, Netflix’s popular animated series Blue Eye Samurai is officially on production for its much-awaited second season. A behind-the-scenes featurette has provided a first look at what’s in store, confirming that Mizu’s violent rampage for revenge is very much ongoing.

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 first look out

The creators of the show Amber Noizumi and Michael Green announced that in season two, Mizu will carry on her quest as she heads to London in search of two of the white men who are potential fathers of hers. A preview of new scenes indicates that she is running towards a castle in an incredible action scene. The teaser also included an interview with a flashback of Mizu in what seems to be a peasant uprising, indicating that the show will keep finding out about her background.