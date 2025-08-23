Dhanashree Verma opens up on divorce, Suryakumar Yadav’s wife comes out in support

During her interview, Dhanashree spoke about a number of pivotal moments, such as the infamous ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ t-shirt Yuzvendra sported on the day their divorce was granted. She spoke of the emotional trauma of the day, remembering how she broke down in tears in court as Yuzvendra walked out dressed in a T-shirt that made a public declaration. Dhanashree described the act as “immature” but maintained her resolve to uphold a sense of dignity and maturity, refusing to let loose in a public war of words.

The couple, who wed in December 2020 after they met amid the COVID-19 pandemic, were recently blessed with a mutual consent divorce in March this year. Though gossip about a ₹60 crore alimony demand was brushed aside as rumour-mongering, the celebrity split has maintained them under the limelight. Even in their difficulties, Dhanashree has expressed her will to move ahead and concentrate on career and personal recovery, asking everyone to leave her alone and respect her privacy.