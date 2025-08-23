Dhanashree Verma opens up on divorce, Suryakumar Yadav’s wife comes out in support

Dancer and choreographer Dhanashree Verma recently got a flood of sympathy after posting the emotional details of her split from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Speaking openly in an interview, Dhanashree shared the emotional aftermath of the break-up and the ferocious public attention she had faced. The revelations have touched a chord in many, including Devisha Shetty, the wife of another cricketer Suryakumar Yadav.
Devisha went to her Instagram Stories to express her public solidarity with Dhanashree, posting a screenshot of the interview with the caption, “So much respect and love for you.” The move soon went viral on social media sites such as Reddit, with a wave of fans discussing the issue. Several praised Devisha for her solidarity, with comments pointing out she knows more about the issue. The internet discussion has been largely supportive of Dhanashree, with some criticising Yuzvendra’s perceived immaturity after the divorce.
During her interview, Dhanashree spoke about a number of pivotal moments, such as the infamous ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ t-shirt Yuzvendra sported on the day their divorce was granted. She spoke of the emotional trauma of the day, remembering how she broke down in tears in court as Yuzvendra walked out dressed in a T-shirt that made a public declaration. Dhanashree described the act as “immature” but maintained her resolve to uphold a sense of dignity and maturity, refusing to let loose in a public war of words.
The couple, who wed in December 2020 after they met amid the COVID-19 pandemic, were recently blessed with a mutual consent divorce in March this year. Though gossip about a ₹60 crore alimony demand was brushed aside as rumour-mongering, the celebrity split has maintained them under the limelight. Even in their difficulties, Dhanashree has expressed her will to move ahead and concentrate on career and personal recovery, asking everyone to leave her alone and respect her privacy.