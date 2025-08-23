Four metal albums with famous intros

Within metal music, the first song is not just a tune but a declaration. A good opening set the tone for an album’s mood and ready the listener for the sonic onslaught to unfold. It has ranged from acoustic decoy tricks to sheer sonic chaos, but these four albums are different because they use their opening songs as memorable and unmistakable introductions.
Leading the list is Metallica’s 1986 classic Master of Puppets. The album opening Battery famously introduces itself with a stunning though short acoustic guitar interlude. This serene melody is a ingenious trick before the band launches into an incendiary thrash metal frenzy. It’s sudden and thrilling introduction as a microcosm of the album’s intense sonic ride.
Up next is Slayer’s brutal masterpiece Reign in Blood. Angel of Death begins with now legendary shrieking scream from singer Tom Araya preceded by a relentless onslaught of drums and lightning-fast guitar playing. There is no buildup no fade-in there is just pure raw unadulterated aggression from the very start. It dictates the pace for one of the most aggressive albums ever created.
Pantera’s Cowboys from Hell is a contender that is defined by its intro. The opening of the title track is Dimebag Darrell’s now-famous wah-soaked riff. It’s a funky, swaggering introduction that immediately sets the tone for the band’s sound and personality. This was the intro that launched a new era for Pantera and a new direction for groove metal in general.
Last but certainly not least, there’s Judas Priest’s Painkiller. The album opens with the rapid-fire drumming of Scott Travis, who joins the band on this album. His double bass boom immediately announces a heavier and more contemporary sound for the metal veterans. It’s a statement of intent and a proof of the band’s capacity to grow and expand the heavy metal boundaries. All these albums are evidence that sometimes the first impression is the lasting impression.