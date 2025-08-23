Four metal albums with famous intros

Within metal music, the first song is not just a tune but a declaration. A good opening set the tone for an album’s mood and ready the listener for the sonic onslaught to unfold. It has ranged from acoustic decoy tricks to sheer sonic chaos, but these four albums are different because they use their opening songs as memorable and unmistakable introductions.

Metal albums defined by their opening songs

Leading the list is Metallica’s 1986 classic Master of Puppets. The album opening Battery famously introduces itself with a stunning though short acoustic guitar interlude. This serene melody is a ingenious trick before the band launches into an incendiary thrash metal frenzy. It’s sudden and thrilling introduction as a microcosm of the album’s intense sonic ride.

Up next is Slayer’s brutal masterpiece Reign in Blood. Angel of Death begins with now legendary shrieking scream from singer Tom Araya preceded by a relentless onslaught of drums and lightning-fast guitar playing. There is no buildup no fade-in there is just pure raw unadulterated aggression from the very start. It dictates the pace for one of the most aggressive albums ever created.