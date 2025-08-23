Nishaanchi came out of very personal and instinctive space: Anurag Kashyap

The crime drama follows the intertwined lives of twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo, set against the backdrop of the Hindi heartland. It features debutant Aaishvary Thackray in a double role along with Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Kumud Mishra and Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub. The story, the director recalled, stemmed from an idea about a mother and her twins that had been with him for a while.

“At the time, I found myself wondering: what if I consciously wrote a story that could be mounted on a bigger scale?... So, I began writing it, and within three to four days, the first draft of Nishaanchi was ready. From there, I started exploring ways to make it larger in scale and vision,” Anurag said.