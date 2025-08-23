Nishaanchi came out of very personal and instinctive space: Anurag Kashyap

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap says his upcoming movie Nishaanchi is a return to the raw, instinctive style of filmmaking that first defined his cinematic voice. The filmmaker, known for Black Friday, Gangs of Wasseypur and Mukkabaaz, said the idea for Nishaanchi came to him nearly a decade ago.
“Nishaanchi was born out of a very personal and instinctive space. I wrote the film back in 2016, right after Mukkabaaz. There was an urgency to return to my older, more raw style of filmmaking, working with newer talent and staying closer to the ground,” Anurag said in a statement.
The crime drama follows the intertwined lives of twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo, set against the backdrop of the Hindi heartland. It features debutant Aaishvary Thackray in a double role along with Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Kumud Mishra and Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub. The story, the director recalled, stemmed from an idea about a mother and her twins that had been with him for a while.
“At the time, I found myself wondering: what if I consciously wrote a story that could be mounted on a bigger scale?... So, I began writing it, and within three to four days, the first draft of Nishaanchi was ready. From there, I started exploring ways to make it larger in scale and vision,” Anurag said.