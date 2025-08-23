Vidya Balan reminisces memories from Parineeta’s shoot

Actor Vidya Balan walked down memory lane and recalled working on her debut film Parineeta, which is set to re-release in theatres on August 29.

Helmed by the late director Pradeep Sarkar, the film originally released on June 10, 2005. Parineeta also featured Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt alongside Vidya and was produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. It was adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s iconic 1914 Bengali novel.

Vidya Balan recalled meeting Sharmila Tagore during the shooting of Parineeta

"I remember during the shoot one day, Sharmila ji came to the set and I was so excited to see her. I absolutely love her. I was over the moon. We both greeted each other like we knew each other, and Saif—I’ll never forget his expression—he turned around and said, ‘Oh, I didn’t know you knew each other.’ And I said, ‘I know her, she doesn’t know me.’ That moment still makes me smile. Saif’s just got a crazy sense of humour. He’d crack us up with his one-liners, and I love that about him," she said in a statement.

Speaking of Pradip Sarkar, the 46-year-old actor said he was a “foundation of everything” she learnt in her initial years.