Ed Sheeran wrecks $2,70,000 supercar after driving it through puddle

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran’s recent ride turned out to be a complete mess. The singer drove his Aston Martin through a puddle and spoiled its beauty.

Here’s how Ed Sheeran spoilt his $2,70,000 Aston Martin

The 34-year-old singer has recalled how he had to abandon his $2,70,000 supercar after misjudging the size of a puddle as he returned home from a studio session.

Speaking to Saltburn star Barry Keoghan on the YouTube channel GOAT Talk, Ed said, “I was driving back from the studio and there’s a country lane to get to my house, and I was driving down it and there was this big puddle. I was like, 'I'll just drive slowly through this puddle’.”

However, the Bad Habits hitmaker soon realised that he had made a serious error of judgement. He recalled, “I can see It (the water) at my windows, and I'm like, 'Oh f***’. Then (the car) stops.”