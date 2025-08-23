An iconic South Indian experience returns with a fresh look in Chennai

Parambriym Southern Dining has long been synonymous with authentic South Indian cuisine, and its recently renovated Anna Nagar outlet now brings a refreshed look while staying rooted in tradition. The relaunch was a grand affair, inaugurated with a lamp lighting ceremony by actor Simran, with Dr J Radhakrishnan IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, gracing the occasion as Guest of Honour.
Founded by entrepreneur Mrs Anitha Sivakumar, the creative force behind some of Chennai’s most loved dining destinations, Parambriym is a proud tribute to the diverse culinary heritage of South India. Its menu celebrates the flavours of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, crafted with recipes that have stood the test of time. Every dish is prepared with freshly ground, in-house masalas, ensuring a burst of aroma and authenticity with each bite.
The restaurant, with over 15 years of excellence in the hospitality industry, has reimagined its interiors to match the richness of its cuisine. Guests stepping into the renovated Anna Nagar space are welcomed by hand-painted murals, traditional design elements, and a warm ambience that strikes the perfect balance between heritage and contemporary comfort. It’s a setting that invites families and friends to come together over shared meals, regional delicacies, and timeless stories of the South.
From its soulful sambars and flavourful biryanis to signature specials that pay homage to regional classics, Parambriym’s dining experience is built on passion, care, and a deep respect for tradition. For regulars, it feels like a homecoming; for first-time visitors, it’s an introduction to the essence of southern hospitality.
At Parambriym, tradition is not just preserved — it is celebrated. The relaunch marks a new chapter for this beloved dining destination, reaffirming its place as a true tribute to the soul of the South.