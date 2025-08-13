Distilled excellence takes centre stage at a stylish Chennai launch

Marking a new chapter in its fast-growing journey, The Glenwalk—Sanjay Dutt’s premium Scotch whisky brand under Cartel Bros—has officially launched in Chennai. Known for its refined character and modern appeal, The Glenwalk brings with it two years of international recognition, industry accolades, and an unmistakable smoothness that has already made it a favourite among connoisseurs.
The exclusive launch event, held at a chic venue in the city, brought together whisky enthusiasts, hospitality leaders, and members of Chennai’s vibrant social scene. The Glenwalk’s entry into Tamil Nadu is not just an expansion—it’s a celebration of craftsmanship and culture.
“Chennai’s evolving taste for premium spirits and its cosmopolitan crowd make it a perfect home for The Glenwalk,” shared Mokksh Sani, Co-founder of Cartel Bros.
It’s currently available in 15 Indian states and several global markets, including Canada, Australia, and the UAE, supported by a strong distribution network.
Commenting on the milestone, actor and co-founder Sanjay Dutt said, “Bringing The Glenwalk to Chennai is a proud moment. This city values quality and strength—qualities our whisky stands for. We’re not just building a brand, but a legacy.”