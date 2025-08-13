Distilled excellence takes centre stage at a stylish Chennai launch

Marking a new chapter in its fast-growing journey, The Glenwalk—Sanjay Dutt’s premium Scotch whisky brand under Cartel Bros—has officially launched in Chennai. Known for its refined character and modern appeal, The Glenwalk brings with it two years of international recognition, industry accolades, and an unmistakable smoothness that has already made it a favourite among connoisseurs.

Chennai raises a toast to The Glenwalk’s signature blend of Scottish heritage and Indian soul

The exclusive launch event, held at a chic venue in the city, brought together whisky enthusiasts, hospitality leaders, and members of Chennai’s vibrant social scene. The Glenwalk’s entry into Tamil Nadu is not just an expansion—it’s a celebration of craftsmanship and culture.

“Chennai’s evolving taste for premium spirits and its cosmopolitan crowd make it a perfect home for The Glenwalk,” shared Mokksh Sani, Co-founder of Cartel Bros.