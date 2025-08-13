society

Distilled excellence takes centre stage at a stylish Chennai launch

Celebrating the perfect fusion of Scottish craftsmanship and Chennai’s cosmopolitan spirit

Marking a new chapter in its fast-growing journey, The Glenwalk—Sanjay Dutt’s premium Scotch whisky brand under Cartel Bros—has officially launched in Chennai. Known for its refined character and modern appeal, The Glenwalk brings with it two years of international recognition, industry accolades, and an unmistakable smoothness that has already made it a favourite among connoisseurs.

Chennai raises a toast to The Glenwalk’s signature blend of Scottish heritage and Indian soul

The exclusive launch event, held at a chic venue in the city, brought together whisky enthusiasts, hospitality leaders, and members of Chennai’s vibrant social scene. The Glenwalk’s entry into Tamil Nadu is not just an expansion—it’s a celebration of craftsmanship and culture.

“Chennai’s evolving taste for premium spirits and its cosmopolitan crowd make it a perfect home for The Glenwalk,” shared Mokksh Sani, Co-founder of Cartel Bros.



It’s currently available in 15 Indian states and several global markets, including Canada, Australia, and the UAE, supported by a strong distribution network.

Commenting on the milestone, actor and co-founder Sanjay Dutt said, “Bringing The Glenwalk to Chennai is a proud moment. This city values quality and strength—qualities our whisky stands for. We’re not just building a brand, but a legacy.”



The brand aims to combine premium quality with accessible pricing. With a plan to launch two new expressions soon and expand to six more Indian states and five new international territories, the brand continues to lead with innovation and purpose.

scotch whisky
The Glenwalk
After dark

