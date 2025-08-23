Why fictional characters mess with our real lives

But beyond science, there’s something interesting about how characters imprint on us. We adopt their language, mimic their outfits, borrow their playlists and even use their lessons as quiet guides. A monologue from Gilmore Girls might resurface in a wedding vow: a character’s downfall might sharpen our instincts about red flags. In their own way, fictional people prepare us for real-world choices. Unless they overtake your life and you can’t function when there’s a plot twist. In that case, go touch some grass.

So if you’re spiralling over Belly’s decisions in The Summer I turned Pretty, you’re far from alone. Stories are sticky. They remind us of who we are, what we want and what we fear. Sometimes the characters aren’t just characters; they’re mirrors, amplifiers or even warnings.

And maybe it’s fine to care too much. After all, the line between real life and fiction has always been blurrier than we admit. The only real question is — are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah?