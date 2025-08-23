Five unforgettably dramatic moments from The British Baking Show

Who doesn’t like a good dessert? But dessert-making is a long and laborious process at times. And sometimes, it has drama! Based on the idea of baking, the British reality TV show – The Great British Bake Off has been airing for quite some time. The well-known series is also known as The British Baking Show and it sure has a lot of baking, baking lessons from the pro, bake-fails and sometimes, extreme drama! This time around, we explore five memorable bake-off blunders which shocked the judges to the core.
The British Baking Show has been airing for quite a few seasons. And in every season, just like there is delicious looking food, there is a lot of drama. Here’s recapping some of those dramatic moments.
Into the bin
Remember in 2014 when the fifth season was in progress and the contestants were to make a Baked Alaska? Iain Watters was eliminated due to the sheer negligence of co-contestant Diana Beard who took out his bake from the freezer for almost 40 seconds. The Baked Alaska obviously started melting and Watters threw it into the bin, presenting the bin to the then judges. This led him to be eliminated from the show. However, this incident sparked a lot of controversy and complaints to the channel.
The custard swap
Contestants Deborah Manger had used co-contestant Howard Middleton’s custard for her own dish in Season 4 in 2013. Manger did confess her mistake to the judges who took the instant decision of evaluating both custards separately. This mixing of custard was later named the Custardgate!
Breaking the rule
Season 5 sure had some extra drama during its time in 2014. Contestant Enwezor Nzegwu presented his masterpiece but by breaking a rule. He had used store-brought fondant instead of preparing it from the scratch as was the rule of the game. Of course he was eliminated despite presenting a tasty dish because breaking rules should be made into precedent.
All because of a fly!
Ever thought that a fly can cause a beautiful cake to hit the floor? So, in Season 11, contestant Sura Selvarajah was shooing off a fly and knocked out co-contestant David Friday’s upside down pineapple cakes. Four out of six of these cakes were lying on the ground before anyone could rectify the situation. The judges took their decision on the basis of the remaining two pieces left.
Meme –entry
You have heard of the fights, the miraculous comebacks, the envious glances and the long heart-stopping pauses in a reality show. But have you heard of a fall, so dramatic, that the unfortunate incident was immortalized by a trail of memes. In 2018, while Season 8 was in progress, contestant Ruby Bhogal’s two tiered lemon, coconut and chocolate cake had a dramatic fall surpassing Humpty Dumpty!
