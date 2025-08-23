Five unforgettably dramatic moments from The British Baking Show

The British Baking Show has been airing for quite a few seasons. And in every season, just like there is delicious looking food, there is a lot of drama. Here’s recapping some of those dramatic moments.

Into the bin

Remember in 2014 when the fifth season was in progress and the contestants were to make a Baked Alaska? Iain Watters was eliminated due to the sheer negligence of co-contestant Diana Beard who took out his bake from the freezer for almost 40 seconds. The Baked Alaska obviously started melting and Watters threw it into the bin, presenting the bin to the then judges. This led him to be eliminated from the show. However, this incident sparked a lot of controversy and complaints to the channel.

The custard swap

Contestants Deborah Manger had used co-contestant Howard Middleton’s custard for her own dish in Season 4 in 2013. Manger did confess her mistake to the judges who took the instant decision of evaluating both custards separately. This mixing of custard was later named the Custardgate!